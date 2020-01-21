TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $660.90 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will post sales of $660.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $658.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $665.00 million. TTM Technologies reported sales of $710.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTMI. ValuEngine lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.19.

In other TTM Technologies news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $747,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 50,494 shares of company stock worth $756,274 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in TTM Technologies by 53.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,393,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,618,000 after buying an additional 1,180,469 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in TTM Technologies by 26.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,502,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,725,000 after buying an additional 722,397 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $4,652,000. Skyline Asset Management LP acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $3,479,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in TTM Technologies by 27.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,890,000 after buying an additional 207,373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.38. 428,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,970. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.29.

TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

