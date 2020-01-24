TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) PT Raised to $18.00 at SunTrust Banks

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TTM Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of TTMI stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.40. 3,643,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,793. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.37. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $747,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 50,494 shares of company stock valued at $756,274 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 155.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 14.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 40.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading