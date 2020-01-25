TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) saw strong trading volume on Friday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $18.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a neutral rating on the stock. 28,768 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 601,117 shares.The stock last traded at $15.36 and had previously closed at $15.81.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

In related news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $747,645.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 50,494 shares of company stock worth $756,274 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.92.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $716.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

