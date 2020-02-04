TTM Technologies (TTMI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect TTM Technologies to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 2.59.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTMI. BidaskClub raised TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

In other TTM Technologies news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $747,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 50,494 shares of company stock valued at $756,274 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

