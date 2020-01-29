Tucows (TSE:TC) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Tucows Inc. (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) were down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$80.89 and last traded at C$81.07, approximately 1,285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 1,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$81.80.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$80.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$73.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.79 million and a PE ratio of 62.91.

Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$116.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.77 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tucows (TSE:TC)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment engages in the provision of mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

