Tudor Pickering Downgrades Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) to Sell

Tudor Pickering cut shares of Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has C$1.50 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 target price on Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut Birchcliff Energy from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut Birchcliff Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a C$1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$4.50 target price on Birchcliff Energy and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Birchcliff Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$4.04.

BIR stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.76. 4,797,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.76 million and a PE ratio of 15.44. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.69 and a 1 year high of C$4.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.39 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$130.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$145.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.0262 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.01%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

