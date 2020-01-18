Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Receiving Very Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) have been trending very negative on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tuesday Morning earned a news sentiment score of -3.18 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Tuesday Morning’s score:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Tuesday Morning stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59. Tuesday Morning has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $74.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.88.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $224.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tuesday Morning will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tuesday Morning news, Director Reuben E. Slone bought 63,047 shares of Tuesday Morning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $97,092.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,241.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?