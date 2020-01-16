TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut TUI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut TUI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of TUI stock opened at $11.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49. TUI has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $15.60.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

