TUI (LON:TUI) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

TUI (LON:TUI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered TUI to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered TUI to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered TUI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on TUI from GBX 1,020 ($13.42) to GBX 970 ($12.76) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,005 ($13.22).

Shares of TUI opened at GBX 786.40 ($10.34) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39. TUI has a 12-month low of GBX 686.60 ($9.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,230 ($16.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a PE ratio of 5.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 925.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 920.05.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund