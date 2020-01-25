Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) in a research report report published on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Tullow Oil to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.99) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Tullow Oil to a reduce rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 50 ($0.66) in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 186 ($2.45) to GBX 87 ($1.14) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 168 ($2.21) to GBX 65 ($0.86) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tullow Oil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 93.71 ($1.23).

TLW traded up GBX 1.94 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 51.94 ($0.68). The company had a trading volume of 15,266,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 64.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 163.67. The company has a market capitalization of $731.26 million and a P/E ratio of 5.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.48. Tullow Oil has a one year low of GBX 38.05 ($0.50) and a one year high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35).

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Jeremy Wilson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £28,200 ($37,095.50).

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

