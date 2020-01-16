Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 75 ($0.99) target price on the stock.

TLW has been the topic of several other reports. Panmure Gordon dropped their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 105 ($1.38) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC cut Tullow Oil to a reduce rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 50 ($0.66) in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Investec downgraded Tullow Oil to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 168 ($2.21) to GBX 65 ($0.86) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tullow Oil presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 93.71 ($1.23).

Shares of LON:TLW traded up GBX 5.52 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 55.40 ($0.73). The stock had a trading volume of 45,332,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450,000. The company has a market capitalization of $773.22 million and a PE ratio of 5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 78.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 170.80. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 38.05 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35).

In related news, insider Jeremy Wilson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £28,200 ($37,095.50).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

