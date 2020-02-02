TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

TUWOY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays cut shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

TUWOY traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.30. The company had a trading volume of 47,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,643. The company has a market capitalization of $416.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.10. TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

About TULLOW OIL PLC/ADR

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

