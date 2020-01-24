Tungsten (LON:TUNG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.49

Tungsten Corp PLC (LON:TUNG)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.49 and traded as high as $41.00. Tungsten shares last traded at $39.05, with a volume of 78,790 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 40.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 million and a P/E ratio of -8.66.

Tungsten Company Profile (LON:TUNG)

Tungsten Corporation Plc operates an e-invoicing network that also provides supply chain financing and spend analytics. The company operates through Tungsten Network and Tungsten Network Finance segments. It offers solutions for buyers, such as e-invoicing solutions to streamline and digitize accounts payable processes; analytics solutions to transform invoice data; workflow solutions for streamlining accounts payable processes; payment solutions to control cash flow and receive payment; and invoice data capture solutions.

