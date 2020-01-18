Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Tuniu stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 39,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,508. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. Tuniu has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $5.79.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $119.27 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 17.41%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuniu during the second quarter valued at $139,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 6.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 174.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 380,893 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 70,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yiheng Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tuniu by 2.2% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 5,995,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 128,440 shares in the last quarter. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

