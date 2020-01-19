Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Gap Up to $9.33

Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.32, but opened at $9.33. Tupperware Brands shares last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 61,452 shares changing hands.

TUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $456.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.20). Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 92.53% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Angel R. Martinez sold 4,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $33,401.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,073.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stein Ove Fenne bought 11,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,990.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,106.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 962.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 366.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter worth $263,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 9.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the second quarter worth $208,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

