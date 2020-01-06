TurboSquid Adds Arnold and USDZ Support to its Automatic 3D Converter

NEW ORLEANS, La., Dec. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, increases ’s capabilities by four, adding Arnold and USDZ support to its automated 3D converter. With StemCell, 3D models are automatically converted into multiple formats, bringing more accessibility to a design. Now, StemCell-compatible assets can be immediately prepped for Pixar and Apple’s fast-growing and the entire line of integrations (3ds Max, Maya and Cinema 4D).

StemCell standardizes , so 3D artists can sell more models from a single design. Unlike a photo, 3D models are frequently limited by the application/renderer they are created in. With StemCell, artists can achieve perfect conversions for most 3D applications and game engines, making models instantly accessible to more types of users.

“StemCell removes one of the biggest issues artists face around 3D stock, so assets feel native, regardless of application,” said Matt Wisdom, CEO at TurboSquid. “With VFX and AR projects on the rise, support for Arnold and USDZ will help even more artists achieve their goals.”

To prep StemCell for ARKit, TurboSquid used Apple’s USDZ scripts, ensuring the automation process could be run entirely in a Linux environment. Autodesk – a key member of – also provided access to Arnold‘s network rendering capabilities, so TurboSquid could build and test its conversion recipes much faster.

“Without a standard to rally around, asset sharing has always been a challenge for 3D artists,” said Chris Vienneau, Senior Director, Entertainment Creation at Autodesk. “We love what TurboSquid is doing for 3D stock, as it helps Autodesk users share their designs more freely. With support for production staples like 3ds Max and Maya, and now Arnold, we’re thrilled to lend a hand to their ongoing efforts.”

With the new support, StemCell is now compatible with 3ds Max, Maya, Cinema 4D, Unreal Engine 4, Unity and a wide range of rendering software, including V-Ray, Arnold and Mental Ray. Interchange outputs currently include USDZ, glTF, FBX, and OBJ.

To learn more about the StemCell process, . To search the StemCell library, please visit .

About StemCell

StemCell is an automatic 3D converter designed to make the process of buying 3D models as easy as stock photos. StemCell allows artists to upload models and receive perfect conversions for 12 major formats and applications. TurboSquid’s community of 70,000 artists can now make more money off a single model, and buyers can get more out of the world’s largest 3D marketplace. Since StemCell models must be optimized before conversion, TurboSquid has released a on general preparation. The converter is free and only available to TurboSquid artists.

About TurboSquid

The market leader in 3D content since 2000, TurboSquid’s online 3D marketplace services a robust community of over four million artists and customers from industries including film and television, gaming, news media, advertising, architecture, engineering, simulation, and defense. With the release of StemCell, their breakthrough 3D conversion tool, and Kraken, their custom 3D asset management platform, the company continues to make 3D more accessible to companies and artists. TurboSquid is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana and is supported by the Office of Louisiana Entertainment. For more information, visit: .

