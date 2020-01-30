Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Societe Generale

Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKYVY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKYVY opened at $11.45 on Tuesday.

About Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Turk Anonim Ortakligi

Türkiye Vakiflar Bankasi Türk Anonim Ortakligi, through its subsidiaries, provides corporate, commercial, small business, retail, and investment banking services in Turkey and internationally. It offers time and demand deposits, accumulating accounts, repos, overdraft facilities, spot loans, foreign currency indexed loans, consumer loans, automobile and housing loans, working capital loans, discounted bills, gold loans, foreign currency loans, Eximbank loans, pre-export loans, ECA covered financing, letters of guarantee, letters of credit, export factoring, acceptance credits, and draft facilities.

