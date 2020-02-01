Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) Given $42.25 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $42.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.46 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Turning Point Brands an industry rank of 60 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPB shares. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 576.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 362,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 309,252 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 204.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Turning Point Brands by 2,006.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 223,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

TPB opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Turning Point Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $29.74.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 42.94%. The company had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Brands (TPB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com