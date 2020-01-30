Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Insider Jingrong Jean Cui Sells 7,000 Shares

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $403,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,301,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,032,842.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jingrong Jean Cui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 29th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $411,110.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total value of $610,880.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $978,095.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $1,067,080.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $729,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $1,095,200.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $671,025.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $641,125.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $608,810.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $636,180.00.

NASDAQ TPTX opened at $59.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average of $47.83. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 36.64 and a quick ratio of 36.64.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,745,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,224,000 after buying an additional 177,777 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,225,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,520,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,712,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 281.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after buying an additional 276,483 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

