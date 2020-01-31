Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Insider Sells $411,110.00 in Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $411,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,301,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,425,231.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jingrong Jean Cui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total value of $403,620.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total value of $610,880.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $978,095.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $1,067,080.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $729,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $1,095,200.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $671,025.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $641,125.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $608,810.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $636,180.00.

TPTX opened at $60.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.92. The company has a quick ratio of 36.64, a current ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $67.54.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,072,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. 67.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

