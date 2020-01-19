Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Insider Sells $610,880.00 in Stock

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total transaction of $610,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,301,298 shares in the company, valued at $69,124,949.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Jingrong Jean Cui also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $978,095.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $1,067,080.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $729,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $1,095,200.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $671,025.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $641,125.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $608,810.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $636,180.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Jingrong Jean Cui sold 56,110 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $2,914,914.50.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $59.95 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a current ratio of 36.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.86.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?