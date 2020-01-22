Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TPTX. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ:TPTX traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.88. 10,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,830. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.21. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 36.64 and a quick ratio of 36.64.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total value of $610,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,301,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,124,949.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,952,410.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 66.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

