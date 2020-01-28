Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Short Interest Down 30.2% in January

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the December 31st total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $729,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,301,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,502,293.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 180,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,952,410 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,424,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,759,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 281.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after buying an additional 276,483 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TPTX. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Turning Point Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of TPTX opened at $58.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.68. The company has a current ratio of 36.64, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $67.54.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

