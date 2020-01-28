Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) Short Interest Update

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the December 31st total of 7,880,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NYSE:TRQ remained flat at $$0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,227. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 12.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 292.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 59,348,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,206,000 after purchasing an additional 44,220,399 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,831,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,145,000 after purchasing an additional 137,910 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 16,674,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,514 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,104,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 826,488 shares during the period. Finally, Shah Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144,000 shares during the period. 35.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRQ has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $1.60 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC raised Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $1.60 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.87.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

