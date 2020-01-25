Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Upgraded to Outperform by CIBC

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) was upgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$1.60 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$1.00. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 86.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRQ. TD Securities raised their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of TSE TRQ opened at C$0.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.18, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 5.24. Turquoise Hill Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -10.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.74.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$278.15 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 0.0692045 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

