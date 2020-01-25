TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Trading 3% Higher

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:THDDY) shares traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.35 and last traded at $19.35, 178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average session volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.79.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered TV Asahi from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TV Asahi in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40.

About TV Asahi (OTCMKTS:THDDY)

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in TV broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Music Publication Business, and Other Businesses segments. Its TV broadcasting business comprises time sales, spot sales, special programming, and special sports program activities; and other businesses include Internet-related businesses, such as content sales for subscription video-on demand services, TV shopping services, and the brisk special events, as well as invests in motion pictures.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?