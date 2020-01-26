TWC Enterprises (TSE:TWC) Stock Price Down 0.2%

TWC Enterprises Ltd (TSE:TWC)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$13.56 and last traded at C$13.57, 1,042 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 11,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.83, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.00.

In other news, Director Johannes Lokker sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.29, for a total transaction of C$31,497.30.

TWC Enterprises Company Profile (TSE:TWC)

TWC Enterprises Limited owns, operates, and manages golf clubs under the ClubLink One Membership More Golf trademark in Canada and the United States. It owns and operates golf clubs with 53 1/2, 18-hole equivalent championship and 3 1/2, 18-hole equivalent academy courses at 41 locations primarily in Ontario/Quebec and Florida.

