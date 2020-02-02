Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.91.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Twilio from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Twilio stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $124.34. 3,005,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,120,614. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.47. Twilio has a 1 year low of $89.81 and a 1 year high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.96 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $192,292.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 7,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $755,089.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,285 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,694. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Twilio by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Twilio by 392.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Twilio by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Twilio by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

