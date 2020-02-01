Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.00.

Shares of TWLO stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.34. 3,005,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,614. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio has a 12-month low of $89.81 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.47.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.96 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bessemer Venture Partners Vii sold 7,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $763,220.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,285 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,694 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 63,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 149,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 83,083 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,405,000 after acquiring an additional 215,211 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

