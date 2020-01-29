Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.52.

NYSE TWLO opened at $122.76 on Monday. Twilio has a 52 week low of $89.81 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.75.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 74.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total value of $77,501.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $4,176,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,285 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,694. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Twilio by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 392.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Read More: Correction