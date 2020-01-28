Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Raised to Positive at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) to a positive rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Twilio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Twilio to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Twilio from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Twilio to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.79.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $120.55 on Monday. Twilio has a 52 week low of $89.81 and a 52 week high of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.86.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $3,523,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO George Hu sold 7,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $755,089.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 185,285 shares of company stock worth $19,456,694. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Twilio by 195.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 392.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Twilio by 24.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Twilio by 384.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

