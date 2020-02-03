Twilio (TWLO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Twilio to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TWLO opened at $124.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. Twilio has a one year low of $89.81 and a one year high of $151.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of -58.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.16.

In related news, Director Bessemer Venture Partners Vii sold 7,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $763,220.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total transaction of $77,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,285 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,694 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

