Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Short Interest Update

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the December 31st total of 163,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TWIN. TheStreet lowered Twin Disc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twin Disc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

TWIN opened at $9.89 on Thursday. Twin Disc has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $132.12 million, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.98.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Twin Disc had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.65 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

