Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twin Disc from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Twin Disc from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Twin Disc has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of TWIN traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.56. The company had a trading volume of 23,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,116. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $145.08 million, a PE ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 1.98.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Twin Disc had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWIN. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Twin Disc by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twin Disc by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Twin Disc by 4,000,000.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 40,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Twin Disc in the second quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Twin Disc by 31.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

