Twin Disc (TWIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.65 million. Twin Disc had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 1.74%. On average, analysts expect Twin Disc to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TWIN stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.79 million, a PE ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.96. Twin Disc has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $19.15.

TWIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Twin Disc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

