Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. Twist Bioscience has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $35.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.12). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 197.98% and a negative return on equity of 73.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $91,143.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,548.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 36,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $880,089.56. Insiders have sold a total of 78,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,804,693 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 536.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 87,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

