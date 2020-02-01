Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Downgraded by OTR Global to “Negative”

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) was downgraded by investment analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

TWTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.36.

Twitter stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.48. 11,887,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,860,063. Twitter has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 8.69 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.25.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $59,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $261,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,726 shares of company stock worth $1,914,630 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Twitter by 20.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 13.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 16.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS