Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Getting Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Twitter earned a news impact score of -1.88 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Twitter’s score:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Twitter from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Twitter from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Aegis downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.39.

Twitter stock opened at $33.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.39. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. Twitter has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Twitter will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $59,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $234,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,202,468. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

