Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Pivotal Research

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective hoisted by Pivotal Research from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TWTR. Evercore ISI cut Twitter from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Aegis cut Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. MKM Partners restated a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 18th. Nomura restated a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Twitter from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.39.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.89. 14,849,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,630,668. Twitter has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 9,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $287,838.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matthew Derella sold 18,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $540,207.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,661 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,740 in the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Twitter by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,861,376 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $64,962,000 after purchasing an additional 688,776 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Twitter during the second quarter valued at about $21,806,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Twitter during the third quarter valued at about $22,973,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the third quarter worth about $21,754,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Twitter during the third quarter worth about $20,600,000. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

