Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Raised to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Twitter in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Twitter from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $34.00 price objective on Twitter and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Twitter from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.39.

TWTR stock opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. Twitter has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 9,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total value of $287,838.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total transaction of $261,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,661 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,740 over the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 1,200.5% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,211 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 14,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 17,011.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,494,744 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $366,266,000 after buying an additional 10,433,413 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 58.7% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,861,376 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $64,962,000 after buying an additional 688,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

