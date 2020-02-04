Two Harbors Investment (TWO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Two Harbors Investment had a negative net margin of 27.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $58.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Two Harbors Investment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Two Harbors Investment has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.22%.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca B. Sandberg sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $116,756.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 218,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,441.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Matthew Koeppen sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $32,254.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 175,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,871.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,286 shares of company stock worth $427,812. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TWO shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.65.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?