Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the December 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TYL traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $312.54. 5,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,761. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.92. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.57 and a beta of 0.89. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $183.14 and a fifty-two week high of $320.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $275.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.65, for a total transaction of $4,284,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $5,022,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,296,573.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,240. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $758,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2,217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 232,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,202,000 after buying an additional 222,370 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,804,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 949.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,501,000 after buying an additional 101,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,569,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TYL. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.11.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

