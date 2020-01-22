Tyman (LON:TYMN) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Tyman (LON:TYMN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TYMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.16) target price on shares of Tyman in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Tyman in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Tyman stock opened at GBX 260 ($3.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $508.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 263.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 235.17. Tyman has a 12 month low of GBX 188 ($2.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 272 ($3.58). The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.45.

Tyman Company Profile

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components to the door and window industry in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Australasia. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

