Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) CEO Noel W. White Sells 17,417 Shares

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $1,589,997.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $89.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.20 and a fifty-two week high of $94.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.10.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 433.1% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

