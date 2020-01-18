Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.72% from the company’s previous close.

TSN has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

TSN stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.86. 2,684,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,510. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $58.20 and a one year high of $94.24. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $2,617,388.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen R. Stouffer sold 15,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,417,585.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,540. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 24,482.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,888,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,992 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,908,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,183,000 after acquiring an additional 872,367 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 19.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,478,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,615,000 after acquiring an additional 719,437 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $55,440,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 451.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,449,000 after buying an additional 521,718 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

