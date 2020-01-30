Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Upgraded to Buy by Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. Cfra currently has $105.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Tyson Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tyson Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.75. 2,266,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,836,062. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.43. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $58.20 and a 52-week high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $2,617,388.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,562 shares of company stock worth $5,628,540. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

