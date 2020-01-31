U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Given $4.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $4.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned U.S. Auto Parts Network an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

PRTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:PRTS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 135,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.06. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.48.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $69.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.38 million. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Auto Parts Network will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sol Khazani bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.21 per share, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at $27,492.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 25,950 shares of company stock valued at $56,226. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 246,480 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,474,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,254,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,905 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Auto Parts Network (PRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com