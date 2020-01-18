U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) Trading Up 5.2%

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.82, approximately 137,499 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 239,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Several analysts have issued reports on PRTS shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $100.68 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $69.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.38 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 29.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sol Khazani acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.21 per share, with a total value of $44,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,492.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 25,950 shares of company stock valued at $56,226. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 95.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 505,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 246,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 6.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,254,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 76,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 4.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,474,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 106,700 shares in the last quarter. 27.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRTS)

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

