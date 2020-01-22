U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on USB. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.47.

NYSE:USB opened at $54.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average of $56.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $61.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $154,232.00. Insiders have sold a total of 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

