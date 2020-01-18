U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Wedbush from $56.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on USB. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.66.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $55.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.08. The company has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 165,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $9,736,818.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 900,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,935,939.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 229,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,483,396. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

